Update: Former OSU football player Maurice Clarett responds to mental health facility shutdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the first time, former OSU football player Maurice Clarett is breaking his silence on the abrupt shut down of his Columbus business.

In a post on Facebook, he said he is proud of what they built, but couldn’t succeed the way he wanted to.

This comes one day after NBC4 was the first to report on the RedZone office shutting down without employees or clients being notified.

“We put that work in and did our time billable hours. We should get what’s owed to us,” former employee, Jimmie Smith said.

Smith said he hasn’t received a full paycheck all month and his last paycheck was 3 days late and said it was less than half his usual pay.

“The pay that we did get we didn’t know what rate they used until we received it and then looking at it looking at it realizing where this pay rate came from,” Smith said.

Tuesday we reported the attorney for the RedZone said closure was because of errors with Medicaid paperwork. NBC4’s Danielle Avitable showed a letter to Smith that the attorney said was sent to employees after the closure, it states because of the rejected claims, employees will be paid less.

“I’m not familiar with that at all, none whatsoever. First time seeing that,” Smith said.

We spent more than 24 hours trying to get in touch with Clarett. We even had our colleagues in Youngstown go to the RedZone office that is still open there. We were told Clarett was there, but no one answered the door. However, the company’s attorney was available for a facetime interview and said the RedZone was not obligated to pay anyone for the billable hours.

“Everybody there was paid based on the hours they worked and significantly higher than the minimum wage,” Ryan Stubenrauch said. And said closing this office was a financial decision.

“We wish it wouldn’t have happened,but it did,” Ryan Stubenrauch said.

“It effected the clients greatly and me personally I’ve been effected dealing with an eviction,” Smith said.

On social media Clarett released a statement: