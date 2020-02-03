Live Now
Upbeat music makes for a better workout

by: CNN News

(CNN)–According to a new study, high tempo music can inspire you to exercise harder which could mean better results.

The study was published in Sunday’s Journal ‘Frontiers in Psychology’.

Researchers found that music equal to about 170 beats per minute, can boost your cardio benefit and make you feel less tired.

The study claims, “Listening to high tempo music while exercising resulted in the highest heart rate and lowest perceived exertion compared with not listening to music.”

The benefits were best during endurance exercises like brisk walking, running, biking and swimming.

But it’s not as good for exercises like weightlifting and high-intensity interval training according to the study.

