COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The United States Men’s National Team found itself trailing Costa Rica in the very first minute of their World Cup qualifier match, but the U.S. took control the rest of the way winning 2-1.

This is the 11th time the United States team has played in Columbus and first time at Lower.com Field. It was the youngest team the USMNT has ever started in World Cup qualifier.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 13: Ricardo Blanco #2 of Costa Rica slides for control of the ball against Weston McKennie #8 of the United States during the first half of a 2022 World Cup Qualifying match at Lower.com Field on October 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 13: The United States celebrate a goal by Sergiño Dest #2 during the first half of a 2022 World Cup Qualifying match against Costa Rica at Lower.com Field on October 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 13: The United States celebrate a goal by Sergiño Dest #2 during the first half of a 2022 World Cup Qualifying match against Costa Rica at Lower.com Field on October 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 13: Sergiño Dest #2 of the United States shoots and scores a goal against Costa Rica during the first half of a 2022 World Cup Qualifying match at Lower.com Field on October 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 13: Costa Rica celebrates a goal by Keysher Fuller #4 during the first half of a 2022 World Cup Qualifying match against the United States at Lower.com Field on October 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Costa Rica broke thourgh at exactly the 1:00 minute mark when Keysher Fuller received a cross and dribbled it under the arms of former Crew goalie and current Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen.

The United States responded in the 25th minute thanks to Sergiño Dest who made quick cut inside the top of the box and launched the ball into the top left corner to tie the match 1-1.

The United States took the lead in the 66th minute when Timothy Weah, in close range, fired the ball off the keeper near post, which hit the post and hit the keeper’s back before dribbling in across the line to give USA a 2-1 lead.

TIM WEAH GETS THE BOUNCE TO PUT THE USMNT UP 2-1 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9rzF6zztok — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 14, 2021

Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes appeared in the game in the 85th minute.