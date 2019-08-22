Union: Report highlighting Columbus police racial disparity needs more context

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The president of the Capital City Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police believes the report released this week highlighting racial disparities in police use of force needs more context.

Keith Farrell tells NBC4 that officers are open to change and welcome any opportunity to improve but that the public and city leaders need to do their part as well. “We’re just talking about the police need to do this, the police need to do that,” Ferrell said. “There are people in the community that need to understand that there are certain things you can and cannot do when you interact with the police and if you interact a certain way, the police are going to react this way and potentially use force.”

The report was prepared for the city by an outside consultant to part of an ongoing review of the Division of Police practices, procedures and training.

The report makes dozens of recommendations on how the division can operate more efficiently and improve community – police relations. It also suggests a need to address a perception of bias that exists among some residents and it highlights a “significant disparity of use of force against minority residents.”

In 2017, there were 438 incidents involving police use of force and 51% of the individuals involved were black while 26% were white.

In 2018, the number of incidents decreased to 411 with 55% involving black people and 26% were white.

Ferrell says the FOP is studying the report but says there needs to be more context. “We can always improve, Ferrell said. “We want to improve, we want to work with the city, work with Chief Quinlan to improve those relations but there has to be both sides – you cant just blame the police. There has to be a hard look at everything. We’re all in this together. We’re going to fix it together not just by blaming one side.”