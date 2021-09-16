Union County corn maze takes form of golf great Jack Nicklaus

MILFORD CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — With fall just around the corner, it’s time for hayrides, pumpkin-picking and maybe even exploring a corn maze.

“This is the 20th year for the corn maze and related activities, and I’m like the fifth generation that’s farmed here,” said Randy Rausch of the Maize at Little Darby Creek. “So it’s been in our family for over 210 years.”

The corn maze takes up about 8 or 9 acres. Rausch explained how it’s done.

“The difference between this corn and the rest of all our corn is, instead of a normal field, you would plant one direction. And on this you plant one direction, like north and south, and then you go east and west. So you have a crisscross pattern so people can’t see down the paths.”

Every year they have a different theme for the maze.

“This year we decided we’d do Jack Nicklaus,” he said. “He’s a hometown favorite everybody knows. We decided that one of his biggest golf wins, we would portray that out here.”

Nicklaus, one of the most successful professional golfers of all time, is an Upper Arlington native.

With acres of corn to navigate, it can get confusing. But Rausch say they haven’t lost anyone yet.

“Well, I tell people that we go through it every Thursday and do a thorough check, so if you’re lost out there, at least for no more than a week,” Rausch said.

The Maize at Little Darby Creek is open to the public starting Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. It’s about a half-hour northwest of Columbus in Union County. You can visit their website here.