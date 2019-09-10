Union County corn maze celebrates 50 years since moon landing

MILFORD CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — This corn maze near Marysville is positively out of this world.

The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek has been operating on a family farm 10 miles south of Marysville for the last 18 years. This year’s corn maze celebrates the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon.

The maze opens to the public Saturday, September 14. Base admission is $10.00. Tickets are buy one get one free on September 15 if you bring two canned food items.

The maze is located at 8657 Axe Handle Rd in Milford Center.