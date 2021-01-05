UK Coronavirus variant not in Ohio yet, but it’s coming, DeWine’s medical adviser warns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new UK variant of the coronavirus is undoubtedly heading to Ohio, but the vaccine and safety measures in place will work to prevent its spread.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, speaking at the Gov. Mike DeWine’s briefing Tuesday, said that it’s common for viruses to mutate, and the variant is part of that process.

“The new UK variant, B117, is notable because it appears to be more contagious than other variants,” said Vanderhoff. “However, it doesn’t appear to be more severe, and it doesn’t appear to affect people who are already immune.”

The doctor said a more contagious virus is worrying because more people could get sick, become hospitalized and die.

The variant has reached the U.S. and undoubtedly will “soon reach Ohio, too” but safety measures — wearing masks, staying six feet apart, avoiding crowds, frequent hand washing, and vaccination — will cover the B117 in terms of prevention.

“This new variant doesn’t change what we have to do,” Vanderhoff said. “It just underlines the importance of what we’ve asked every Ohioan to do.”