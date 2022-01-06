(NewsNation Now) — An Uber driver who was stranded with a passenger for five hours on I-95 in Virginia during a snowstorm is being rewarded.

Davante Williams is an Uber driver from Washington, D.C. He was in the process of dropping a teenage passenger Tuesday when they got stuck with hundreds of others on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia. Williams said he was determined to get the girl home to her parents.

“My passenger, she was so distraught,” he told NewsNation’s Marni Hughes on Tuesday. “Apparently, I picked her up from Union Station, and her train was canceled due to derailment. So she only could call for Uber, and I was her driver.”

Willams said he provided the young lady with water and crackers during the whole ordeal. While on the road, Williams also said spoke with her parents to reassure them that he was going to take care of their daughter.

“I had to explain to her parents that, ‘Hey, I’m not anyone crazy. I’m just trying to get your daughter somewhere safe.’”

When they finally got away from the nightmare highway, Williams rented the young woman a hotel room for the night.

“I wind up having to put her in a hotel because she wasn’t old enough to get a room … So I wanted to make sure she was comfortable. And I didn’t want to leave her stranded,” he said.

Since then, Williams’ story has gone viral. Uber tweeted out about the good deed Tuesday, shortly after his appearance on NewsNation.

Not all heroes wear capes ❤️ thank you, Davante! https://t.co/MlvQj3BBWe — Uber (@Uber) January 5, 2022

Williams has also gotten praise on other social platforms. He was even offered a new job.

“I received an offer to be a lead driver for Ride Alto, where I will be pretty much in the office, just being a supervisor.”

Williams also said the teenager reached out to him to thank him again for all his help.

“She actually texted me and just thanked me … for everything that I had done for her that night.” He said the following morning, the parents also reached out to him.

“The following morning her parents also … just outpouring of thanks again, for all that I could do to assist their daughter.”

Willams said his first order is of business when he gets to his new job is to let everyone know that they are in good hands (no pun intended).