ZZ top bassist Dusty Hill dies at age 72

(WCMH) — Bassist Dusty Hill, a longtime member of ZZ Top, has died at the age of 72.
The band announced his death in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.
“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.” You will be missed greatly, amigo. Frank & Billy
ZZ Top cancelled a show last week in Evansville, Indiana, citing a hip injury by Hill. They later announced Hill would be taking some time off from touring.