ZZ top bassist Dusty Hill dies at age 72

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) -- A knock on the door, a kind conversation, and the offer of a free trip to rehab is the latest initiative by Nelsonville Police Department.

"Probably 85 to 90 per cent of the crimes that are committed within the City of Nelsonville is some way affiliated with drugs," explained Chief of Police Scott Fitch. "Either the person committing the offence is under the influence of drugs, or they are committing a crime to facilitate them having the funds with theft offences, things like that, or the violent offences that we have in the city.