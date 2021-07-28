ZZ top bassist Dusty Hill dies at age 72

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Member of the US band ZZ Top, Dusty Hill performs on the stage during the 28th Eurockeennes rock music festival on July 3, 2016 in Belfort, eastern France.
/ AFP / SEBASTIEN BOZON (Photo credit should read SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WCMH) — Bassist Dusty Hill, a longtime member of ZZ Top, has died at the age of 72.

The band announced his death in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.” You will be missed greatly, amigo. Frank & Billy

ZZ Top cancelled a show last week in Evansville, Indiana, citing a hip injury by Hill. They later announced Hill would be taking some time off from touring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Nelsonville PD rehab initiative

Officer shot, second injured responding to Nelsonville domestic dispute

Central Ohio family survives COVID scare, urges other to get the vaccine

Masks recommended to begin school year in Columbus, Franklin County

Crash injures four people on I-270SB near Alum Creek Drive

Ben Gelber: NBC4 Midday Weather Update

More Local News