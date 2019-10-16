Zoe Kravitz set to play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’

(CNN) — Actress Zoe Kravitz has reportedly been cast in the role as Catwoman to Robert Pattinson’s new Batman.

The movie’s director Matt Reeves tweeted a confirmation about the news Tuesday.

Kravitz’ step-dad Jason Momoa also posted a congrats to Kravitz on Instagram.

The actress is best known for her role as Bonnie on HBO’s hit series “Big Little Lies.”

Kravitz is the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz.

Anne Hathaway, who previously played Catwoman, congratulated Kravitz on landing the role.

“The biggest congrats to @zoeisabellakravitz on landing the role of a lifetime,” Hathaway wrote alongside a photo of Kravitz. “Well, one life anyway…⁣⁣Enjoy the ride, Selena.”

“Batman” is a Warner Bros. project.

The studio hasn’t confirmed the casting yet.

