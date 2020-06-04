YouTube personality Jake Paul faces charges after mall riot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: Jake Paul speaks onstage during the Jake Paul VS. Anesongib press conference at Beauty & Essex on January 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Arizona say social media influencer Jake Joseph Paul faces misdemeanor charges following a riot that resulted in extensive damage to a mall.

Scottsdale police say Paul was identified as a participant in a Saturday night looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square and has been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

He was issued a summons to appear in court in a month. Paul, who has over 20 million YouTube subscribers, said in a social media post Wednesday that he didn’t loot or vandalize at the mall and went there to attend a protest against the death of George Floyd.

