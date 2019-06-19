Youth choir earns emotional America’s Got Talent golden buzzer from host Crews

(WCMH) — A youth choir from Detroit is headed to America’s Got Talent live quarterfinal round.

According to its Facebook page, the Detroit Youth Concert Choir and Performing Arts Company is a non-profit organization that services young people throughout the metropolitan Detroit area.

Anthony White is the director of the choir.

“I’ve been the director of this wonderful youth choir for over 21 years,” he said. “We’re here to let the world know that we have some wonderful young people here in the city of Detroit.”

When told by judge Simon Cowell that there has never been a choir to win the show, White replied, “Well, this can be the first.”

The choir then launched into a rousing rendition of “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews then took matters into his own hands, using his golden buzzer Tuesday night.

“I have to tell you, every young man and woman on this stage represents me and where I came from,” he said as he started tearing up. “I remember sitting in my window in Flint, Michigan, dreaming ‘I wanted to make it.’ I wanted to be here.”

Crews then left the stage, walked to the judges’ table, and said, “Let me tell you something. Mr. White, all it takes is one person is to believe in a young man or woman for them to reach their dreams, and you, sir, are that one person.”

He then pressed the buzzer.

Crews and the other judges then joined the choir on stage for congratulatory hugs.

The choir is the fourth golden buzzer recipient this season. They join Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Kodi Lee and Joseph Allen in the live quarterfinals.

Only judge Julianne Hough has a golden buzzer remaining this season.