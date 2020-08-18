Wuhan hosts massive pool party as virus concerns recede

(CNN —From strict lockdown measures to massive pool parties, CNN reporter, Steven Jiangow, described how Wuhan is moving on after being the epi-center for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the weekend, thousands of revelers packed the pool to the brim at a local water park in Wuhan, the ground zero of the pandemic,” said Jiangow. “Waving to the beat of music and cooling down in the water without any masks or social distancing measures in sight.”

The CNN reporter went on to recount what the city had been like just months ago as the outbreak began to fade.

“Just four months ago, the city was emerging from a brutal 76-day lockdown, during which its 11 million residents were mostly confined at home,” he added. “Such sweeping measures are now being credited by the government here for containing the virus, not only in Wuhan, but also in the rest of China.”

The Wuhan pool party began trending on Twitter. Several tweets show pictures of the event, one from AFP included a video.

VIDEO: 🇨🇳Crowds packed out a water park over the weekend in the central Chinese city of #Wuhan, where the #coronavirus first emerged late last year, keen to party as the city edges back to normal life pic.twitter.com/sIrvzSFdin — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 18, 2020

