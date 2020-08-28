Wrongfully convicted Florida man says he’s not bitter after 37 years behind bars

(WFLA) — After maintaining his innocence for 37 years, Robert DuBoise walked out of Florida’s Hardee Correctional Institute a free man Thursday.

Newly-discovered DNA evidence exonerates DuBoise, who was just 19 when a jury wrongfully convicted him in 1985 for the murder of Barbara Grams. Grams was found beaten and sexually battered between a Tampa Heights dental clinic in August 1983.

A judge originally handed DuBoise the death penalty, but that was later reduced to a life sentence through appeal.

Presented with that new evidence Thursday morning, Hillsborough County Circuit judge Christopher Nash moved to amend DuBoise’s life sentence to time served.

Just in the last week, DNA evidence once thought to be destroyed ruled out 55-year-old DuBoise as Grams’ killer. Instead, it identified two other men.

After nearly four decades in lockup he didn’t deserve, DuBoise said he was nervous but excited to make up for lost time.

One thing he has no time for, however, is resentment.

“If you have bitterness and hate in your heart, it just steals your joy from everything else,” he said.