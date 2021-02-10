Writer of Morgan Wallen cover donates cut of album sales to Nashville NAACP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A songwriter who wrote a song covered by embattled country musician Morgan Wallen’s album has decided to donate his share of album sales to the Nashville chapter of the NAACP.

Jason Isbell wrote in a tweet on Wednesday that he was the writer for Wallen’s song ‘Cover Me Up’ and therefore a “portion of this money” goes to him.

“I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks,” Isbell said.

Responses to Isbell’s tweet by users on Twitter were overwhelmingly positive and appreciative.

Wallen has come under fire after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur. The Associated Press reports that sales for Wallen’s album are up after the video surfaced. Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” has spent more than four weeks at the top of the Billboard charts.

Despite the increase in album sales, Wallen has been removed from country music radio stations across the country and the industry has largely admonished him, including stripping him of his eligibility in the Academy of Country Music Awards this year. In addition, Wallen’s record label Big Loud announced it has suspended the artist “indefinitely.”

The Nashville chapter of the NAACP has extended an invitation for Wallen to have a discussion with them on the topic of race in hopes to educate him with an eventual goal of changing the country music community’s perception of race. So far, it is not clear if Wallen has responded to their request.

Video obtained by TMZ last week captured the 27-year-old Wallen returning home after a night out with friends and using the N-word to describe someone.