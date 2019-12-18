‘Worst nightmare come true:’ Dad reacts to 1-year-old being left in scalding hot water

(CNN/WFLA) — A 1-year-old girl in Wisconsin will spend Christmas in pain.

Kelsey Wilson was placed in scalding bath water earlier this month and suffered severe burns over most of her body.

The incident happened on Dec. 9 at a home in Milwaukee.

A Milwaukee man who was supposed to be caring for the toddler is now charged with causing her serious injury.

“She is definitely in a lot of pain,” the girl’s father, Anthony Wilson, said. “I literally broke down.”

He says it’s heartbreaking seeing his daughter Kelsey in this condition.

“I couldn’t stop crying when I first seen it,” he said. “I don’t understand how someone can do that to a child.”

Authorities say Akeem Rasheed Saygo, who has another child with Kelsey’s mother, is responsible for the child’s injuries.

The child’s mother had her in her boyfriend’s care when a routine bath went tragically wrong.

Court documents reveal the 27-year-old suspect admitted that he “made the water too hot,” put the baby in the tub and “left the hot water on…then went downstairs to do laundry.”

“I know my daughter and I know she definitely would have screamed as soon as she touched the water,” Wilson said.

Reports show, when the suspect later returned to the bathroom, the girl was “crying and saw that she had burns on her body.”

He then texted her mother, saying left the room to finish laundry, but did not purposely burn the girl.

“I need to take the baby to the hospital. Call me ASAP. I made the water too hot for the girls. I put her in the tub and left the hot water on. I swear to God I did not do that on purpose,” Saygo wrote, according to court records.

Kelsey’s mother took her to the hospital.

According to her father, she has second-degree burns on about 15% of her body.

Wilson says she has horrific injuries but he is thankful she is alive.

“She literally could have drowned. It could have been a completely different situation,” he said.

Wilson is now calling for justice.

“He didn’t show any remorse at all,” he said.

Prosecutors charged the boyfriend of the child’s mother, Akeem Saygo, 27, with neglecting a child, resulting in great bodily harm. The charge is a class A felony, which carries up to 12 years and six months in prison.

Saygo is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on a $1,000 bail for felony neglect of a child.

He is due back in court on Dec. 23.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with medical expenses.