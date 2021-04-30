World’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

A general view shows the 516 Arouca Bridge, the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge with a length of 516 metres and a height of 175 metres, in Arouca in northern Portugal on April 29, 2021. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP) (Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

AROUCA, Portugal (WCMH)– The world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge opened in Portugal Thursday.

The 516 Arouca Bridge stretches nearly a third of a mile 570 feet above the Paiva River in northern Portugal’s Arouca Geopark and is held up by steel cables and two massive towers on each side, according to Reuters.

Crossing the bridge is not for the faint of heart: It wobbles a bit with each step and you can see through the metal grid pathway to the river below.

Reuters reports that the bridge took around two years and $2.8 million to build.

Locals are hoping thrill seekers visiting the bridge will revive tourism in the area post pandemic. Starting Monday anyone can book a visit to the bridge.