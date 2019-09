CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN Newsource) — Starbucks will open its largest store ever, located in Chicago, a title previously held by the Tokyo location.

The four-story Chicago roastery is 43-thousand square feet.

Roasteries feature specialty coffees, teas, roasters on site, cocktails, and a bit of a fancier edge compared to regular Starbucks locations.

The Chicago Starbucks will open November 15th in the city’s ‘Magnificent Mile’ neighborhood.