‘World of Dance’ returns with new twists for an exciting fourth season

(NBC) —”World of Dance” returns tonight for a high-energy fourth season. The new season will bring a few changes.

Judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO are getting involved in the audition process earlier than in the past, sitting in on performances before contestants even reach the stage.

“You never really got to see the journey of these dancers, why they came to “World of Dance,” what they’re doing here, what their motivation is,” Lopez says.

In round one of “The Qualifiers,” the competition gets turned on its head as the judges surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes. Acts have one shot to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism in order to move forward in the competition, earn their chance to perform on the iconic World of Dance stage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million dollars.

WORLD OF DANCE — Pictured: (l-r) Ne-Yo, Scott Evans, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

This year the early auditions will result in a yes, no, or callback for a second chance.

“Callback means we like what you’re doing, we’re just not completely sure,” NE-Yo says.

APPEARING IN EPISODE 401:

Jefferson y Adrianita / Upper

grvmnt / Junior

Jake & Chau / Upper

The Williams Fam / Upper

Bailey & Kida / Junior

Savannah Manzel / Junior

Season four of “World of Dance” premieres tonight on NBC4 at 10 p.m., right after the two-hour season premiere of “America’s Got Talent.”

CLICK HERE for more.