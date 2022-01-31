COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A popular online word game is now part of the New York Times.

The newspaper announced Monday that it has purchased the game Wordle for a price in the “low seven figures.”

Players are given six attempts to guess a five-letter word. The game lets players know which letters they have guessed correctly and if those letters are in the proper spaces.

The viral game, designed by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle, launched in October 2021, but has taken off in the last few weeks, with people posting photos of their scores to social media.

According to a New York Times press release, 90 people played the game on Nov. 1, 2021. Two months later, 300,000; now, the game has millions of daily players.

“If you’ve followed along with the story of Wordle, you’ll know that New York Times Games play a big part in its origins, and so this step feels very natural to me,” Wardle said in the press release.

For now, the game will remain free to play, the Times said.