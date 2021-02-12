Woman’s brutal murder leads to trail of victims, interview with killer on ‘Dateline’

(NBC NEWS) – Tonight on “Dateline,” when Susan Woods doesn’t show up for work, she is soon discovered dead in her bathtub. As police search for answers, they find a trail of victims.
Here’s a preview of Natalie Morales’ report, in her first broadcast as an official “Dateline NBC” correspondent:
A gentle life – ended by an act of violence.
SARA VANDEN BERGE: I’ll never get the image out of my head. It was brutal. It was just absolutely brutal.
There were obvious clues, but no easy answers.
RICHARD PRINGLE: We had the evidence. That’s what’s so frustrating about it. specially when it hasn’t been solved.
A crime that left one woman dead and a trail of other victims in its wake.
SHANNON: I felt hurt, I felt betrayed. The justice system is so broken.
Sometimes justice delayed is no justice at all. And even three decades later, the pain is still raw.
MICHAEL WOODS: I have a good 20, 30 years of rage.
On Friday’s “Dateline,” Natalie Morales interviews the killer, watch tonight on NBC4 at 9 p.m.
