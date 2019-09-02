Woman uses duct tape, plastic wrap on house to protect it from Dorian

DAVIS, Florida (CNN) — Hunkering down or getting out fast; that’s what many Floridians are doing ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

One woman went to an extreme to protect her home.

In Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, Davis’ shores saw devastating flooding. Many rebuilt their homes on stilts.

With Hurrican Dorian churning as a Category Four, people who plan to evacuate are taking some unique precautions.

“We just started out by doing six mil plastic all around the house,” said Brittany Vidal, a Davis, Fla. resident.

Vidal is hoping the plastic wrap, 300 sandbags and some duct tape will help save her home from the worst of the weather.

“I think we’re only on roll three,” Vidal said as she ripped off a piece of the tape.

She’s lived through Matthew and Irma, her home flooding during both storms.

Now Vidal is considering raising her home like some of her neighbors, but is trying the plastic wrap for now.

“Hopefully our barricade will do something for us this year, but at least we can immediately start getting fans, get things going,” she said.

Vidal lives in what is considered Zone A. Zones A and B are made up of close to 149,000 people who were asked to evacuate.

Vidal said she is staying put for now.

Millions are under mandatory evacuations along the east coast as weather experts continue to track Hurricane Dorian’s path.