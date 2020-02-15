Woman upset: barbershop allows men only

PONCA CITY, OK (KFOR) — A barbershop owner has a strict no girlfriend or wife policy.

Maliki Skowronski, the wife of a patron, was caught off guard when she entered the shop with her husband.

“The man kind of ignores my husband, directly approaches me and says I’m sorry but we have a strict no women policy. You can’t be here, said Skowronski.

Daxton Nichols, King’s Kuts Owner, enforces a strict no woman policy at his barbershop to keep it a sanctuary for men.

Nichols says shops like his are considered private clubs. And he counts the hair cut as the members’ fee.

“In New York City there’s over 17 women’s only clubs where women can go and do the salon thing. They can go get their nails done, hair done, talk business amongst each other, and do that whole women’s power hear me roar stuff, said Nichols.

But Skowronski says she sees the policy as disrespect.

“It’s not cute no matter how you describe it. It’s not cute, you can’t treat people that way, ” said Skowronski.