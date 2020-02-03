Live Now
Woman finds lost dog on viral beer can

(BAY NEWS 9) Tampa-St.Petersburg-Sarasota, FL–After three years a lost dog is reunited with its family. All thanks to a dog photo on a beer can.

Hazel, the lost dog, was one of four shelter dogs chosen to be featured on Motorworks Brewing beer cans.

Hazel’s family had been searching for her since 2017, but it turns out they were searching in the wrong state according to Monica Mathis, the owner of the lost dog.

“I was looking at the dogs and I was like oh my gosh, that’s hazel,” exclaimed Mathis.

According to Mathis, the dog was found at a shelter in Minnesota. When Hazel escaped, the family lost her microchip paperwork and were unable to update her information.

The family said they had lost hope,” I would think about her every day. Everyday.”

