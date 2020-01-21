Woman sets self on fire while fueling motorbike

INDEPENDENCE, Kentucky (CNN) — A day off school Monday for one Kentucky family turned tragic for the mother.

She had to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering serious burns.

The woman was using a gas can to fill up a children’s size motorcycle for her kids to play wiht.

She was smoking a cigarette at the same time, which caused vapors from the gas to ignite and set her on fire.

Authorities are now warning others about the dangers of smoking while working around flammable items.

“Our advice would be to use common sense,” said Independence Police Capt. Russ Wood. “Do not use any kind of flammable device when you’re using gasoline or any kind of flammable liquid.”

Fire does not need to come into contact with gasoline to start a fire. Vapors produced by fuel can ignite if they waft close enough to any source of strong heat.