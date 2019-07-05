Police find 17-year-old girl who licked Blue Bell ice cream in viral video

(CNN/NBC NEWS) – Police have identified the girl seen in a viral video licking a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream and putting it back in a Walmart freezer as a 17-year-old in San Antonio, Texas.

Detectives have identified and spoken to the girl and her boyfriend, who can be heard on the video urging her to lick the ice cream.

Her name will not be released because she is a juvenile, police said.

The man described as her boyfriend is an adult and prosecutors are still trying to decide whether to charge the man, police said.

“They were both forthcoming with what occurred and admitted to the act,” police said.

Officials said prior to making contact with her that she could face up to 20 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

But said on Friday what happens next is up to the juvenile justice system.

Police said it was difficult to positively identify the suspects in the video because someone on social media took credit for the incident and bragged about it on social media.

Police and Blue Bell corporate officials announced earlier this week they were able to narrow it down to a store in Lufkin, Texas and believe they know the woman’s identity but still wanted to confirm.

They released photos of the woman and her companion entering and leaving a Walmart store in Lufkin on June 28, the same day video of the incident was posted and went viral.

“This incident is being investigated as a second-degree felony, it’s a very serious offense. If you think about all the implications and how it would affect consumer confidence in the products that you buy, you’ll understand why the legislature has classified it so highly.”

The woman may face a charge of tampering with a consumer product, which comes with a two to 20-year prison term and up to $10,000 in fines, Lufkin police said in a statement to NBC News.

Authorities are focusing on identifying the male suspect with her, who filmed the incident.

Blue Bell released the following statement after the viral video was posted on social media.

The statement on Blue Bell’s website reads:

“We have identified a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, as the store where the malicious act of food tampering took place. Our staff recognized the location in the video, and we inspected the freezer case. We found a Tin Roof half gallon that appears to have been compromised. Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location.

The Lufkin Police Department has been notified and is taking over the investigation.

The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers. Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products. We are grateful to the customers who alerted us and provided us with information.”

They’re asking anyone with information to contact the Lufkin Police Department.