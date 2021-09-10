Woman searching for people who drove to Denver with her dad on 9/11 after Ohio flight was grounded

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Las Vegas television personality Mercedes Martinez is searching for the group of people who were with her late father, Emilio Martinez, on September 11, 2001, after his flight out of Ohio was grounded in Omaha.

Martinez, host of ‘Las Vegas Now’ tweeted Thursday night: “Did my dad help you on September 11, 2001? If so, I’m trying to find you.”

Her 11 tweet thread continued, describing how her dad knew something was awry after the pilot announced they had been grounded and would be landing at the nearest airport, which was in Omaha.

“As soon as he got cell service, he called one of the rental car companies and asked to rent the biggest van they had. At this point, they were still in the air,” Martinez said.

They rented him an eight-passenger van and he became seven strangers’ hero that day driving each of them from Nebraska to their front doors in the Denver metro area.

Below is a photo of her father, Emilio Martinez, If you recognize him or this story from September 11, contact Mercedes Martinez on social media.

Emilio Martinez rented an eight-passenger van in Omaha after his flight from Ohio to Denver was grounded on September 11, 2001.

Martinez says she is not sure from which airport in Ohio the plane took off, but believes it was a major one like Columbus or Cleveland as he was doing in the Toledo and Defiance areas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Woman searching for people who drove to Denver with her dad on 9/11 after Ohio flight was grounded

Retired firefighter remembers days spend at "Ground Zero"

President Biden announces vaccine requirement

Columbus City Schools encourages vaccines, not mandating like Los Angeles

Mask mandate goes into effect

9/11: 20 years later, Man searches for brother in aftermath

More Local News