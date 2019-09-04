Woman rescues nearly 100 dogs from Hurricane Dorian

BAHAMAS (NBC News Channel) — While Hurricane Dorian took its vengeance, Chella Phillips was giving refuge to dogs, left alone, abandoned, trying to survive the brutal elements.

With much of the island without power, NBC spoke with Phillips by phone.

“I just started picking them up and grabbing them and bringing them home,” she said.

The rescues added up, with Phillips posting on Facebook, “97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are in my master bedroom.”

Nearly a hundered homeless pups, crowded but safe, sheltered from teh winds and rain with a floor beneath their paws.

Finding island dogs a home has been Phillips’ profession and passion for the past 15 years.

“I don’t want to put them on the street,” she said. “They don’t deserve that, so I want people to help me.”

Her story went viral and people did help.

Generous strangers donated almost $100,000 to the cause.

She admits her house is a bit of a mess inside, but has no regrets.

“I can’t even get one step without a dog being on my foot, but I’m not complaining because they’re… everybody is safe,” she said.

The worst of Mother Nature forced them out, but luckily, best of human nature took them in.