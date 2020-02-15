Mother lit on fire, as her children waited outside in the cold.

MILWAUKEE, WI (WISN) — A woman is recovering from being set on fire by her children’s father.

Savanna lies in the hospital while her mother takes care of her two children.

Police say the children’s father left them outside in 19-degree weather as he doused their mother in gasoline and lit her on fire.

According to police, she ran outside and put the fire out in a snowbank and it partially lit the house on fire.

Savanna’s sister, Sharrisa Johnson visited her in the hospital and says the father has always been abusive.

“The message was based off her getting her hair done. And I feel like this is why he did that because she moved on and she found somebody new,” said Johnson.

The police were notified about the incident and thereafter arrested the father.