Woman leans out of moving car holding AK47 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A photo posted Wednesday by the San Francisco Police Department shows a woman hanging out of the passenger side window of a moving car while holding an AK47.

Authorities said the woman leaned out of a Cadillac with the weapon on July 11 during “an illegal exhibition of speed event.”

Under California Vehicle Code 23109, an exhibition of speed is a crime related to speed contests.

SFPD Traffic Company personnel seized the vehicle Wednesday, and police shared a photo of the car being towed away.

Photo: SFPD

Photo: SFPD

No other details were released.