Woman in widely seen hotel confrontation charged in NYC

by: The Associated Press

This booking photo provided by Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California shows Miya Ponsetto. Ponsetto, who wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and tackled him at a New York City hotel in a widely seen video has been charged after returning to the city. New York City police said Miya Ponsetto was charged Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Manhattan with attempted robbery, grand larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of attempted assault.(Ventura County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A 22-year-old California woman who wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and tackled him at a New York City hotel in a widely seen video has been charged after returning to the city.

New York City police said Miya Ponsetto was charged Saturday in Manhattan with attempted robbery, grand larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and two counts of attempted assault.

NYPD detectives flew to California on Thursday with a warrant for her arrest.

Ponsetto’s confrontation with 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. on Dec. 26 at Manhattan’s Arlo Hotel was recorded and posted online by his father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold.

