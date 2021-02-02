Woman gives birth while in a coma from COVID-19, names her ICU nurse baby’s godmother

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — At 26 weeks pregnant with her second child, Monique Jones started to not feel well. On Sept. 4 she was admitted to the hospital and put in the ICU with severe COVID-19 symptoms. Two days later, Monique was put on an ECMO machine — often called the highest form of life support.

ICU nurse Caitlyn Obrock cared for Monique while she was sedated. Talking to her with words of encouragement and praying over her. Monique couldn’t hear Caitlyn but said she felt like she had a guardian angel.

As Monique’s condition worsened, the doctors decided it was best to deliver her baby via C-section. On Sept. 23 Zamyrah was born.

Weighing only 2-pounds 5-ounces Zamyrah was transferred to the neonatal ICU at Children’s Hospital. Caitlyn and the other nurses would print and post pictures of Zamyrah in Monique’s room.

After Zamyrah’s birth, Monique started to get better. She was taken off of the ECMO machine. Then on Oct. 20, about a month after giving birth, she got to hold her baby for the first time.

While Monique was in a rehab center learning to walk again, Caitlyn organized a baby shower for her, first opening it up to her nursing unit, then spreading it on social media. The donations of gifts, diapers, wipes and money started flowing.

Monique was discharged from the hospital first, then Zamyrah on Dec. 10. But Monique and Caitlyn always kept in touch.

Then Monique asked Caitlyn a big question, would she like to be Zamyrah’s Godmother. Caitlyn accepted with honors. So from guardian angel to godmother, these women will continue this journey together.

Monique has created a GoFundMe account to cover medical expenses.