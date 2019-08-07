Woman bitten after posing for picture with octopus on face

A Washington woman’s close encounter with an octopus got too up-close-and-personal when it became stuck on her face.

The encounter can only be described one way: It sucked!

Evidently, that’s what an octopus does when you put it on your chin to take a hilarious photo.

It happened to Jamie Bisceglia after she hooked the eight-legged mollusk at a fishing derby.

But the octopus didn’t just stick to her.

“It had barrelled its break onto my chin … then it did it again,” Bisceglia said.

The venomous bite left Bisceglia bleeding and swollen, but she powered through and actually fished for two more days before seeking medical help.

But she says she definitely learned her lesson.

“This was not a good idea (BUTT TO) I will never do that again,” Bisceglia said.