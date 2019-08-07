Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Dayton mayor, Sen. Brown speak after Trump visits shooting first responders, victims

Woman bitten after posing for picture with octopus on face

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A Washington woman’s close encounter with an octopus got too up-close-and-personal when it became stuck on her face.

The encounter can only be described one way: It sucked!

Evidently, that’s what an octopus does when you put it on your chin to take a hilarious photo.

It happened to Jamie Bisceglia after she hooked the eight-legged mollusk at a fishing derby.

But the octopus didn’t just stick to her.

“It had barrelled its break onto my chin … then it did it again,” Bisceglia said.

The venomous bite left Bisceglia bleeding and swollen, but she powered through and actually fished for two more days before seeking medical help.

But she says she definitely learned her lesson.

“This was not a good idea (BUTT TO) I will never do that again,” Bisceglia said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools