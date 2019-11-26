Woman believes ultrasound shows late father

(KNSD/NBC) – When one California mother-to-be went in for her 20-week ultrasound, she never expected to find a special connection to her past.

Shantel Carrillo s ultrasound appointment Monday started off routinely.

That was until she saw this side image of her unborn child.

Carrillo says she did not initially see anything unusual in the photo until it started getting a lot of attention from friends and family online who said it looked like her late father was looking over the baby.

She says that moment was like a punch in the chest, because she was close with her deceased father.

“People were like, oh my God that looks like your dad, people that knew my dad. And I sent it to my mom, and I sent it to my stepdad and like a couple of other family friends and they said, I don’t want to say anything but that looks like your dad. And then I seen it and I was like holy crap that does look like my dad. Like it really really does,” Carrillo said.