Woman arrested for damaging sea turtle nest

MIAMI, FL (CNN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS) — A woman in Florida is accused of trying to crush a nest of sea turtle eggs.

Miami Beach Police said they, along with other bystanders, saw the woman go into an area designated as a sea turtle nest on Miami Beach.

Officers said she then took one of the stakes used to mark the nest and began jabbing at the eggs.

The woman then reportedly started walking on the eggs.

Miami Beach police officers on Saturday arrested 41-year-old Yaqun Lu. She is facing a felony charge of molesting marine turtles or eggs.

Lu is a Chinese citizen who listed a Hudsonville, Michigan, address. The report says the Chinese consulate in Houston was notified about the arrest. Online records showed no attorney listed for her.

Sea turtles are protected by federal law, and Florida laws make it illegal to harm them or their offspring.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called in and determined that none of the eggs were damaged.