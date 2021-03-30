Woman arrested after officers find $2k worth of drugs in home

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Scioto County woman was arrested after an investigation led officers to discover more than $2,000 worth of drugs in her home Tuesday morning.

On March 30, around 9:50 a.m., Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer say Maudie Lynn Tomblin, 59, of Lucasville was arrested for violating probation.

Officers say the arrest comes after the Scioto County Common Pleas Court and the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force assisted the adult Probation Department after discovering suspected methamphetamine as they were conducting a probation follow-up.

Officers and detectives found 52 grams of suspected methamphetamine, small packages of an unknown powder, digital scales, and additional items related to suspected drug trafficking. Officials say the estimated street value of the alleged methamphetamines seized is $2,080.

Tomblin was also additionally charged with second-degree Possession of Drugs.

Tomblin is at the Scioto County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday, March 31 at 9:00 a.m.