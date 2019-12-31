Woman accused of using dog urine to pass drug test

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WCMH) — A Kentucky woman was arrested Monday after police say she tried to use her dog’s pee to fake a drug test.

According to Pineville, Kentucky police, 40-year-old Julie Miller was having a regular probation visit. As part of her probation, she was scheduled for a drug screen.

Her probation officer found that she sneaked in a sample of urine to pass off as her own. Police said she later admitted that the urine was from her dog.

She allegedly told police she knew her drug test would show that she had used methamphetamine and Suboxone.

Miller was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence. She was later served with a probation violation and served with a trafficking in controlled substance warrant.