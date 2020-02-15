Woman accused of planning to steal baby

Seattle-Tacoma, WA (KOMO) — Authorities say a woman and teenage daughter drugged a mother and planned to steal her infant.

Investigators say Julie Parker goes by many aliases and used social media to connect with new moms in an effort to kidnap an infant.

According to law enforcement, Parker posed as a baby photographer working for free to build a portfolio. And she and her daughter went to a client’s house in order to kidnap their baby.

The victim says she told officials Parker had drugged her, wiped her fingerprints and stole her house keys.

According to Detective Ed Troyer, Parker wants infants so she can pose as a mother to a newborn.

“She wanted a girl and she wanted them five weeks and younger. So she could raise it herself, take it out of state and pretend it was a newborn of her own, said Troyer.

The police say Parker is being held for attempted kidnapping and assault. Also, there are more charges that could be filed.