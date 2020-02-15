Woman accused of planning to steal baby

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

Seattle-Tacoma, WA (KOMO) — Authorities say a woman and teenage daughter drugged a mother and planned to steal her infant.

Investigators say Julie Parker goes by many aliases and used social media to connect with new moms in an effort to kidnap an infant.

According to law enforcement, Parker posed as a baby photographer working for free to build a portfolio. And she and her daughter went to a client’s house in order to kidnap their baby.

The victim says she told officials Parker had drugged her, wiped her fingerprints and stole her house keys.

According to Detective Ed Troyer, Parker wants infants so she can pose as a mother to a newborn.

“She wanted a girl and she wanted them five weeks and younger. So she could raise it herself, take it out of state and pretend it was a newborn of her own, said Troyer.

The police say Parker is being held for attempted kidnapping and assault. Also, there are more charges that could be filed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools