‘Wizard of Oz’ turns 80: Iconic movie released on this date in 1939

Today is the 80th anniversary of the classic musical the Wizard of Oz.

Judy Garland starred in the film as Dorothy Gale, a young farm girl from Kansas who dreams of a land “somewhere over the rainbow.”

Her dream comes true when she, her dog, Toto, and her family’s house are transported by a tornado to a bright and magical world unlike anything she has seen before, according to Warner Brothers.

But she made an enemy in a wicked witch when the house falls on the witch’s sister. She’s befriended by a scarecrow without a brain, a tin man with no heart and a cowardly lion—and protected by a pair of enchanted ruby slippers and then sets off along a yellow brick road for the Emerald City to beseech the all-powerful Wizard of Oz for his help to return home, according to Warner Brothers.

‘The Wizard of Oz’ won Academy Awards for the classic song ‘Over the Rainbow’ and for best score.

“The Wizard of Oz” was the winner of Academy Awards for the classic song, “Over The Rainbow” and for best score.

Google celebrated by posting a graphic of Dorothy’s ruby slippers on Twitter.