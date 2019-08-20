Witness: Man lights mom on fire, says ‘let her die’







Rancho Cucamonga, CA (CNN Newsource) — Authorities in Southern California say a 54-year-old man lit his mother on fire, then barricaded himself inside a home for hours before surrendering.

Rosalie Rivera, the woman who tried to save her, said it was her son who had set her on fire, KCAL reported.

Rivera’s front door was open, she heard from across the street Gilbert Baneulos scream “Get out of here!”

She looked up and saw Banuelos’ mother on fire from head to toe as she walked toward Rivera’s house for help.

While Rivera and her husband did their best to get the flames out, she said Banuelos threatened them and had been screaming “let her die!”

They continued trying to save her until firefighters arrived.

Baneulos hid in his house for hours before SWAT had approached the scene. Smoke from gas canisters fired into the house brought him out almost six hours later.

Baneulos was taken to a hospital to be checked out and taken into custody.

The neighborhood had been evacuated all morning.

Esmeralda Dimas, Banuelos neighbor, recalled him “looking in their bedroom windows and throwing firecrackers at their dogs.”

Dimas said her family had spoken to Banuelos mother about the problems.

“She would always deny it and ask us not to call the cops.”

At last check, the mother was in critical, but stable condition.