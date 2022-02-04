Conagra Brands is recalling two flavors of its Wish-Bone salad dressing due to an undeclared egg ingredient.

A limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are affected by the recall.

The recall includes the following bottles of dressing:

Anyone who purchased the recalled dressings are advised to throw them out. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers with questions can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-881-3989.