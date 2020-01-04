Wisconsin teacher admits to defecating in public park for two years

WHITEWATER, Wisconsin (CNN) – A Wisconsin teacher paid thousands of dollars in fines after he was caught repeatedly defecating in a public park.

On Thursday, a reporter gathering elements for a story on the teacher spotted him leaving that same park.

The teacher, Jeffrey Churchwell, was preparing to leave Natureland Park Thursday.

Churchwell had little to say before leaving the Whitewater Park he’s accused of defecating in for more than two years.

The Walworth County Public Works Department had to sometimes clean up the mess multiple times a week.

“We’d get a lot of complaints about it as well,” said Richard Hough, Walworth County Public Works director. “We’re relieved that we’re not having to put resources into that clean-up effort and we’re able to focus on more important things.”

The problem got so bad, the department installed a trail camera to catch the culprit.

“It started capturing — was this person driving to the park?,” said Hough. “And that gave us enough information that we shared it with the sheriff’s department.”

When confronted by authorities, Churchwell reportedly said he did it for convenience and to be disrespectful.

In the same parking lot where Churchwell was seen leaving, there is a working public restroom.

“That really blew my mind,” said park-goer Tyler Freund.

Churchwell is a longtime teacher of the Milton School District.

“Teachers are the people that are supposed to be giving our kids an education, not using a park as a bathroom,” Freund said.

According to authorities, Churchwell had to pay a fine of more than $6,000.

The school district said he is currently on leave and that he will be retiring on Jan. 16.