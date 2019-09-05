Wisconsin mother killed in front of son from road rage incident

1  of  2
by: CNN

MILWAUKEE (CNN) — A woman, who was a sergeant for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, was shot to death in a road-rage incident on Friday night in front of her 17-year-old son.

Tracy Smith, 46, was teaching her son to drive when another driver hit them. When Smith got out to talk to the other driver he pulled out a gun and shot her.

Smith’s son tried to help his mom driving her to the hospital but she died.

The shooter drove off but police later arrested a 35-year-old man.

Ollie Luckett, father of Smith said, “I don’t know what to say. But I know one thing, the way my daughter lost her life, it wasn’t right. It ain’t right.”

He blames it on reckless driving and road rage.

Luckett said, “You know how it is on these streets. You probably ride it. You know how these people are acting. It’s ridiculous. My daughter shouldn’t have lost her life like that.”

Luckett said, “She was a beautiful person. She knew how to treat people. She knew how to talk to people. She was wonderful. That was my oldest daughter. And I wish you knew how I feel.”

Milwaukee police gathered Friday evening at 51st and Capitol trying to learn what led to gunfire and Smith’s death.

Milwaukee police will only say they have a 35-year-old man in custody and they are working on formal charges.

