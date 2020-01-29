Wiping Out Crime: Town Targets Toilet Paper Bandits

Live Now
(WVTM/NBC News) They’re hoping to wipe out a rash of toilet paper burglaries that have been taking place at local parks for the past two years.

“They steal our 12 and 15 inch rolls of toilet paper, then they tear our dispensers up.  Our little pump hand soap containers, they steal them,” says Mayor Johnny Dyar, “and then our toilet lids, steal them.  It’s ridiculous.”

To help crackdown on the thefts and vandalism, Baileyton has installed 15 new surveillance cameras around town.

“I’d hate for someone to go to jail over toilet paper,” Mayor Dyar says, adding “If you’re hungry, we’ll feed you.  If you need toilet paper, we’ll give you toilet paper.”

More: http://bit.ly/2vvA6xv

