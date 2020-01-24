Winery spills enough wine to fill 490,000 bottles

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (WCMH/CNN) — Crews in Sonoma Valley, California are working to clean up a massive wine spill.

Around 97,000 gallons of red wine spilled into a creek Wednesday. That’s enough wine to fill nearly 490,000 bottles.

Most of the wine is believed to have made its way into the Russian River, which flows into the Pacific Ocean, KGO reported.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services says a blending tank door at Rodney Strong Vineyard popped open, spilling the wine.

“We are deeply, deeply concerned about this leak and protecting our waterways in Sonoma County,” said Rodney Strong spokesperson Chris O’Gorman.

There have been no reports of fish death, but the acidity of the wine could kill insects the fish feed on.

The winery says it’s conducting an internal investigation and cooperating with authorities.