Breaking News
Former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis pleads guilty to child pornography charges
1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Granville Christian Academy Huntington Local Schools Washington Court House City Schools Waverly City Schools Zane Trace Local

Winds topple border wall panels on California-Mexico border

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — Strong winds gusting across Southern California have toppled several panels of a new barrier being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border, a newspaper reported.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the panels fell into Mexican territory Wednesday about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of San Diego where the border separates the U.S. city of Calexico and the Mexican city of Mexicali, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The 30-foot-tall (9.1-meter) panels had just been anchored in concrete that had not yet set when the gusts hit, the newspaper said.

The panels fell onto a road.

“Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street,” said U.S. Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was working to retrieve the panels from Mexico, the Union-Tribune said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools