Wind conditions could ground Macy’s parade balloons

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) — Weather could stop the iconic balloons from appearing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Officials in New York said windy conditions are expected this week.

City rules state the balloons cannot fly in sustained winds that exceed 23 miles per hour.

Wind gusts over 34 miles per hour would also sideline the balloons.

Right now, the forecast for sustained winds do not exceed the regulations, but the gusts do.

Officials will have to monitor wind conditions and decide whether to allow the balloons to be flown.

The regulations were put in place in 1997 when the “Cat In The Hat” balloon injured four people after being overtaken by strong winds.

There is some good news, though. This year’s temperatures are expected to be in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools