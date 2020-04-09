“Will & Grace” Take On “I Love Lucy”

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) Debra Messing’s character on “Will & Grace” is forever flailing at the space between comedy and calamity. 

It’s fertile ground that has earned the actress an Emmy for a show that’s won Outstanding Comedy, a resume similar to another red-headed legend from the golden age of television: Lucille Ball.

Tonight, Messing suits-up as her childhood idol in a kind-of crossover episode.

“I’ve been obsessed with Lucille Ball since I was a little girl,” Messing says. “She’s the one who taught me what I think is funny.”

Tonight’s show also features fun guest surprises.  Adding her blessing, and a classic cameo, is Lucie Arnaz.

Arnaz says she’s a fan of “Will & Grace,” and sees parallels to her parents’ show.

“It brings the same kind of humor and unconditional love and friendship that the ‘I Love Lucy’ show did,” she says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools