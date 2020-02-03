Wilford Brimley wins the internet with tweets about lookalike Chiefs coach

Live Now
KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 06: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks at his bench during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

MIAMI,Florida (WJW) – Actor and spokesman Wilford Brimley had some fun on Twitter Sunday night acknowledging that he looks an awful lot like Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“Supposedly I’m coaching this evening,” Brimley tweeted with a picture of Reid.

Both men are bald, wear glasses, and have grey mustaches.

Ellie Schnitt of Barstool Sports tweeted “Serious question is the chiefs coach the ‘diabeetus’ guy.”

Brimley retweeted and added, “Ellie, no. I am the ‘diabeetus’ guy.”

Brimley was a spokesperson for Liberty Medical and famously pronounced diabetes as “diabeetus.”

In one tweet Sunday night, Brimely acknowledged being shocked that the younger generation knew who he was.

