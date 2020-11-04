Wildly popular Aldi advent calendars go on sale

(NBC/WCMH) — If election day hasn’t made you tired of standing in line, the highly anticipated Aldi advent calendars went on sale today.

The discount grocer rolled out more than 20 advent calendars and holiday countdowns, and designated the first Wednesday in November “National Advent Calendar Day.”

From wine, cheese and chocolate to toys, candles, beauty items and more advent calendar fans have an extensive range of options. The newest offering comes packed with hard seltzer.

Prices range from $4.99 for chocolate truffles to $69.99 for wine.

The limited-edition items, which are only available in-store, typically sell out very quickly and end up on third party sites like eBay.

Aldi operates two thousand stores across 36 states and has multiple locations in central Ohio.